PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday the company had hired advisers to help it evaluate options for its valuable stake in Yahoo Japan.
Investors have been urging Yahoo Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer to cash in the stake, after it announced plans to spin off its stake in Chinese Internet retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The advisers will help Yahoo "determine the most promising opportunities to maximize value" for the Yahoo Japan stake, said Mayer on a call with Wall Street analysts. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.