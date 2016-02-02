Yahoo to explore strategic alternatives alongside spin-off

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives in addition to the continued pursuit of the reverse spin-off of its Internet business.
Yahoo said it would simplify its product portfolio and that it had begun to explore divesting non-strategic assets.
The company also said it would cut about 15 percent of its workforce and close offices in five locations as it faces intense competition for ad dollars from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.
Yahoo also reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance