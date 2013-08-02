Yahoo buys browser RockMelt to bolster mobile, networking

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 2 Yahoo Inc acquired
social Web browser company Rockmelt, the latest move by the
struggling Web portal to scoop up technology and engineering
talent that could bolster its mobile and social networking
efforts.
Yahoo did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but a
source close to the situation said the price was between $50
million and $80 million.
Yahoo will shut down the existing RockMelt product in 30
days and integrate the technology into Yahoo's media platform to
"deliver content in new ways," a yahoo spokeswoman said.
Yahoo will get 32 RockMelt employees as part of the deal,
including RockMelt CEO Eric Vishria , who will become Vice
President of products for Yahoo's media properties and RockMelt
CTO Tim Howes, who will become Vice President of engineering for
Yahoo's mobile products, according to the source.
RockMelt's Web browser, which was launched in 2010,
integrated social networking features directly within the
browser, allowing users to send Facebook messages and browse
Twitter postings. The browser never gained enough of a following
to challenge the larger Web browsers such as Google Inc's
Chrome and Microsoft Corp's Internet Explorer.
Over the past year, the company shifted its efforts to focus
strictly on the mobile version of its product.
The deal represents the 21st acquisition by Yahoo Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer. Most of the deals have been smaller
transactions to acquire engineering talent. Yahoo's biggest deal
was the $1.1 billion acquisition of blogging service Tumblr in
May.
Yahoo is among the world's most popular online properties,
with hundreds of millions of monthly visitors, but its revenue
growth has stalled as consumers and advertisers flock to
Facebook, Google and other Web destinations.
RockMelt raised roughly $40 million in funding from venture
capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Accel Partners and
Khosla Partners.