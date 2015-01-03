UPDATE 2-Bad code update triggered Yahoo, Bing search crash-source

(Adds details from source briefed on the outages)
By Joseph Menn and Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Yahoo Inc and
Microsoft Corp search engines temporarily went dark on
Friday after Microsoft pushed out a bad code update and then
struggled to roll it back, a person briefed on the outages told
Reuters.
The outages were not caused by an outside attack, the person
said, declining to be named because the discussion concerned
internal Yahoo matters.
Microsoft's Bing search engine powers Yahoo search under a
10-year deal announced in 2009. Yahoo was not immediately
available for comment. Microsoft confirmed the outage, but
declined to comment on the cause.
On Friday afternoon, users who typed search.yahoo.com got an
error message saying that Yahoo engineers were working to
resolve the issue. The search engine appeared to be working
again later in the day.
After the crash, Microsoft's roll-back procedure failed,
forcing it to shut down its groups of linked servers to get back
the point where everything worked smoothly, the person said.
Once the problem was resolved, Yahoo had trouble handling
the backlog of search requests, the person added.
"This morning, some of our customers experienced a brief,
isolated services interruption which has now been resolved," a
Microsoft spokesman said in a brief statement Friday.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; additional reporting by Deepa
Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andre Grenon)