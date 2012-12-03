U.S. election, iPhone 5, Kardashian top Yahoo! 2012 searches

* Kim Kardashian leads six female celebrities in top 10
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 The U.S. presidential
election became the most-searched item and Kim Kardashian was
the most-searched person on Yahoo! in a year when online
searches were dominated by big news stories and pop culture
obsessions, the search engine company said on Monday.
The search term "election" topped the list of searches, led
not only by extensive media coverage but also widening
conversation on online social media platforms.
The term "political polls" was No. 8 of the top 10 Yahoo!
searches of the year.
"The 2012 elections dominated the online searches, which is
amazing because if something is in the news, it's already
accessible ... people were really saturated by it, but even so,
that was a key word that people typed throughout the year," Vera
Chan, Yahoo!'s web trend analyst, said in a conference call.
Chan said only two other news stories have topped the list
in the past decade, those being the death of Michael Jackson in
2009 and the BP oil spill in 2010.
"iPhone 5" came in at No. 2, which Chan said was interesting
"in a post-Steve Jobs era" because while Apple Inc's iPhone has
featured regularly in the top searches since the first
generation emerged in 2007, this was the first time a specific
model had appeared high on the list.
Reality star Kim Kardashian was the most-searched person on
the website, coming in at No. 3 and leading six famous women in
the top 10.
Chan said Kardashian's "notoriety has kept her at the top,"
citing her ongoing divorce saga with ex-husband Kris Humphries,
her high-profile relationship with rapper Kanye West and her E!
channel reality shows.
Sports Illustrated cover model Kate Upton, British royal
Kate Middleton, late singer Whitney Houston, troubled former
child star Lindsay Lohan and pop star and former "American Idol"
judge Jennifer Lopez all featured in the top 10 after being in
the news prominently throughout the year.
Middleton, who was followed eagerly by fans and critics in
her first year as a royal married to Britain's Prince William
and being a staple at the London Olympics and the Queen's
Diamond Jubilee, also garnered the most-searched scandal of the
year when a French magazine published photos of her topless.
"olympics" came in at No. 7 on the list, as many turned to
online media to watch and keep tabs on the global sporting event
held in London during the summer.
On Yahoo!'s separate list of top-searched obsessions, pop
culture dominated this year, with "The Hunger Games," reality
star Honey Boo Boo, erotic novel "Fifty Shades of Grey," British
boy band One Direction, Carly Rae Jepsen's hit song "Call Me
Maybe" and Korean rapper Psy's "Gangnam Style" featuring in the
top 10.
Yahoo! Inc compiles its annual search lists based
on aggregated visitor activity on the network and billions of
consumer searches.