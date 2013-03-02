Yahoo to shut down seven products, including Blackberry app

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 1
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 Yahoo Inc is
shutting down seven products, including its mobile app for
Blackberry smartphones, as new Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer takes a page from Google Inc's play book
by eliminating unsuccessful products en-masse.
The product shutdowns, which Yahoo announced on its official
company blog on Friday, are part of what the company said are
regular efforts to evaluate and review its product line-up.
"The most critical question we ask is whether the experience
is truly a daily habit that still resonates for all of you
today," wrote Jay Rossiter, Yahoo's executive vice president of
Platforms.
The announcement represents Yahoo's second group shutdown of
products since Mayer, a former Google executive, became CEO of
the struggling Web portal in July. So-called "spring cleaning"
announcements, in which multiple products are shut down, have
become a regular feature at Google in recent years.
Mayer signaled the company would prune its line-up of mobile
apps at an investor conference last month, noting that Yahoo
would reduce the 60 to 75 disparate mobile apps it currently has
to a more manageable 12 to 15 apps.
Yahoo said its app for Blackberry smartphones would no
longer be available for download, or supported by Yahoo, as of
April 1.
Yahoo also said that on April 1 it will stop supporting
Yahoo Avatars - the cartoon-like digital characters that
consumers create to depict them on Web services such as Yahoo
instant messenger and Facebook. Consumers who want to continue
using their avatar on Yahoo's online services must download the
avatar and then re-upload the information to their personalized
Yahoo profile.
The other Yahoo products set to be terminated include Yahoo
App Search, Yahoo Sports IQ, Yahoo Clues, the Yahoo Message
Boards website and the Yahoo Updates API.