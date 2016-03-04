Starboard to push for control of board in upcoming Yahoo talks-sources

| March 4
March 4 Starboard Value LP, the activist hedge
fund leading an investor revolt against Yahoo Inc's
management team, will push for control of the company's board in
talks scheduled for next week, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The talks between the two sides represent an effort by the
Internet company to avoid a proxy contest just weeks before a
March 26 deadline for Starboard and other shareholders to submit
board of director nominees.
Starboard is seeking at least four board representatives in
order to gain control of Yahoo's seven-member board, the people
said this week.
Yahoo's board has been weighing whether to offer two or more
seats to Starboard, the New York Post has reported.
Should talks fail, Starboard previously said it was prepared
to submit a slate of directors.
A proxy contest would come as Yahoo presses ahead with an
auction for its core Internet business. Some Yahoo investors are
concerned that a proxy fight would hinder the auction effort,
sowing doubts among potential buyers over the stability of
Yahoo's board, the sources said.
Starboard, however, does not want to miss an opportunity to
gain board seats, one of the sources added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Yahoo and Starboard declined to
comment.
Boutique bank Evercore Advisors has been retained to help
defend against Starboard's campaign, in addition to existing
advisors Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and PJT Partners Inc, people familiar with the
matter said.
The Yahoo committee is sending out financial information to
interested parties next week, and hopes to have a short list of
bidders by April, according to people familiar with the matter.
Telecommunications company Verizon Communications Inc
and publisher Time Inc are among the companies expected
to bid for Yahoo's core business, while some private equity
firms are expected to team up for potential bids.
"I want to make it very clear: between management, Marissa,
myself, the rest of the management, her management team, and the
committee, and the Board, we're absolutely all aligned," Yahoo
CFO Ken Goldman said at a conference this week, referring to
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. "We're looking at this in terms of what
creates the best shareholder value."
To obtain seats, Starboard must win over several of Yahoo's
large institutional investors plus co-founder David Filo, its
largest shareholder with a 7.5 percent stake.
(Additional reporting by Deborah Todd in San Francisco; Editing
by David Gregorio)