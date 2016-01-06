版本:
Starboard seeks change in Yahoo management, board

Jan 6 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said on Wednesday Yahoo Inc should consider changing its management, board and its business strategy.

"It appears that investors have lost all confidence in (Yahoo's) management and the Board," Starboard Managing Member Jeffrey Smith wrote in a letter to Yahoo's board. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

