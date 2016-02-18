Starboard takes steps toward proxy fight with Yahoo - Bloomberg

Feb 17 Starboard Value LP is taking initial
steps toward a potential proxy fight with Yahoo Inc,
indicating that the activist investor is not satisfied with
Yahoo's efforts to streamline its business, Bloomberg reported
citing people familiar with the matter.
Okapi Partners LLC, a proxy-solicitation adviser typically
used by Starboard, has been calling Yahoo shareholders,
Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1STrswV)
Starboard, which owns about 0.75 percent of Yahoo, has been
pushing for changes at the Internet company since 2014, asking
it to separate its Asian assets and sell the core business.
In January, Starboard ramped up pressure on Yahoo, taking
aim at Chief Executive Marissa Mayer and her leadership team and
raising the prospect that a proxy battle is approaching.
The activist investor had also threatened to shake up the
board if Yahoo's stock continued to suffer.
Other shareholders have also demanded Yahoo to separate its
Asian assets, including stakes in Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba and Yahoo Japan Corp, and conduct an
immediate public auction of the core business, including search
and advertising businesses.
The San Francisco Chronicle also reported on Wednesday that
Yahoo said it would cut more than 300 jobs by April 18, as part
of 1,500 layoffs announced earlier.
Yahoo, Starboard Value and Okapi Partners could not be
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)