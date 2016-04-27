版本:
Yahoo adds four Starboard nominees to its board

April 27 Yahoo Inc on Wednesday agreed to add four new independent directors to its board, bowing to pressure from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP.

Yahoo said Starboard Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith along with Tor Braham, Eddy Hartenstein, and Richard Hill would join its board immediately. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

