UPDATE 1-Starboard urges Yahoo to buy back up to $4 bln of shares

March 9 Yahoo Inc shareholder Starboard
Value LP said the company's spinoff of its stake in Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd was a "good first step" but it could
do more, including a share buyback of up to $4 billion.
"Yahoo is in need of a major overhaul," the activist
investor wrote in a letter to Yahoo's board on Monday.
Starboard recommended that Yahoo aggressively cut costs, buy
back $3.5 billion-$4.0 billion of shares and separate the Yahoo
Japan stake in a tax-efficient manner.
The steps could unlock $11.1 billion of shareholder value,
or about $11.70 per share, Starboard said.
Yahoo, which is trying to reverse a multi-year decline in
revenue, has faced increasing investor pressure more than two
years after Chief Executive Marissa Mayer took the reins to lead
a comeback plan.
Yahoo has spent about $4.8 billion on acquisitions and
product development since the current management team took over.
Starboard said Yahoo can reduce $330 to $570 million in costs
per year.
Yahoo's operating costs have gone up 7 percent in 2014.
Yahoo said in January it planned to spin off its 15 percent
stake in Alibaba, responding to pressure to hand over to
shareholders its prized e-commerce investment.
Starboard, which owned a 0.8 percent stake in Yahoo as of
November, did not mention anything about its previous push for
Yahoo to combine with AOL Inc.
Starboard urged Yahoo to consider merging with AOL in
September and January, saying that a deal could create up to $1
billion in "synergies" by reducing overlaps in online display
advertising and other overhead costs.
Yahoo, whose shares were down 1 percent at $42.99 in morning
trading, was not immediately available for comment.
Yahoo shares have risen about 12 percent since Starboard
disclosed a stake in the company in September.
