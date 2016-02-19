Yahoo board forms committee to explore strategic alternatives

Feb 19 Yahoo Inc said its board formed
an independent committee to explore strategic alternatives,
alongside the pursuit of the reverse spinoff of its Internet
business.
The committee has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co Inc, J.P.
Morgan and PJT Partners Inc as its financial advisers, and
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP as its legal adviser.
The committee and its advisers are working on a process for
reaching out to and engaging with potentially interested
strategic and financial parties, the company said on Friday.
