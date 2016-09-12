AOL CEO Tim Armstrong says Yahoo deal will spark 'job changes'

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 The mission to merge
Yahoo's assets with AOL and Verizon's will lead to "some job
changes" according to AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.
Armstrong told the crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt 2016 in San
Francisco that synergies within Yahoo and AOL's operations will
inevitably lead to some job changes but stressed that the deal
itself was "not about job cuts."
Armstrong and Verizon executive vice president Marni Walden
said the company is focused on a strategy that leverages
advertisements across all platforms, utilizes partnerships with
strongest competitors and strengthens media brands such as the
Huffington Post and Yahoo news.
"Google is search, Facebook is social, we're going to be
brand," said Armstrong.
(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd)