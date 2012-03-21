Hedge fund Third Point files Yahoo board challenge

March 21 Activist hedge fund Third Point on
Wednesday filed a proxy statement with regulators seeking to
install its own slate of directors on Yahoo Inc's board
after criticizing the Internet company's recent appointees to
the board.
Third Point has a 5.8 percent stake in Yahoo, ranking it
among the company's largest institutional shareholders. It has
sharply panned Yahoo's performance and strategy in recent months
and previously stated its intention to nominate new board
members.
A Web pioneer, Yahoo has seen revenue growth stall in
recent years as rivals Facebook and Google Inc have
increased their share of online advertising spending.
Last month, Yahoo's board appointed Alfred Amoroso, former
CEO of Rovi Corp, a digital entertainment company; and
Maynard Webb, chairman of LiveOps, a customer call center
company, after Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock and three other
directors announced they were stepping down.
Third Point said in the filing that Yahoo's recently named
board members are not in the best interest of the company or
shareholders. "Installing the hand-picked choices of the current
board does nothing to allay concerns that the Company is poised
to repeat the errors of its past," the hedge fund wrote in its
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The hedge fund, led by Dan Loeb, 50, is nominating four
directors to Yahoo's board, including Loeb and former NBC
Universal CEO Jeff Zucker. The deadline for outside shareholders
to nominate a rival slate of directors to Yahoo's board is March
25.