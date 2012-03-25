Third Point to move forward with Yahoo proxy fight

BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
NEW YORK, March 25 Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is disappointed by Yahoo Inc's refusal to accept its nominees to Yahoo's board and will move forward with a proxy contest against the Internet company, it said on Sunday.
"Third Point offered several significant compromises to strike a deal and avoid a proxy contest," the fund said in a statement.
"Sadly for shareholders ... the consequence of the board's refusal to accept Third Point's shareholder-friendly proposals will be a time-consuming and distracting proxy contest that the company can ill afford," Third Point said.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
* Wintergreen Advisers LLC says it files court complaint against Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co to vindicate its right to propose director nominees