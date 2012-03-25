版本:
中国
2012年 3月 26日 星期一

Third Point to move forward with Yahoo proxy fight

NEW YORK, March 25 Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is disappointed by Yahoo Inc's refusal to accept its nominees to Yahoo's board and will move forward with a proxy contest against the Internet company, it said on Sunday.

"Third Point offered several significant compromises to strike a deal and avoid a proxy contest," the fund said in a statement.

"Sadly for shareholders ... the consequence of the board's refusal to accept Third Point's shareholder-friendly proposals will be a time-consuming and distracting proxy contest that the company can ill afford," Third Point said.

