版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 12日 星期四 05:59 BJT

Yahoo CEO says monthly traffic surpasses 800 million users

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer said the Internet company now has more than 800 million monthly active users, which she said represented 20 percent growth.

Speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Mayer said the 800 million users did not include traffic from Tumblr, the online blog and social media hub that it acquired earlier this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐