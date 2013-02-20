Yahoo takes cue from Facebook in website revamp

Feb 20 Yahoo Inc is rolling out a
revamped look for its website aimed at making the Web portal
more modern and attractive to users.
"We wanted it to be familiar but also wanted it to embrace
some of the modern paradigms of the Web," Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer said on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday.
"One thing that I really like is this very personalized
newsfeed, it's infinite and you can go on scrolling forever,"
she said.
In a blog post, Mayer said the company will begin
introducing the changes over the next few days, with more
changes and improvements expected in the coming months. The
endless newsfeed containing stories, pictures or video is
similar to feeds on Facebook Inc as well as Twitter.
Mayer also said in her blog that the website would feature
newly designed applications, allow users to log in with their
Yahoo or Facebook IDs and would work well on smartphones and
tablets.
Yahoo is one of the world's most-visited online properties,
but revenue has declined in recent years amid competition from
Google and Facebook.
Yahoo has also been beset by internal turmoil that has
resulted in a revolving door of CEOs.
Mayer, 37, took over after a tumultuous period at Yahoo in
which former CEO Scott Thompson resigned after less than six
months on the job over a controversy about his academic
credentials, and during which Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang
resigned from the board and cut his ties with the company.
Yahoo's 2012 revenue was $5 billion. It has been flat year
over year, off from some $6.3 billion in 2010.