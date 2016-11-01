CORRECTED-Women executives left Yahoo in U.S. amid layoffs, deal talk

(Corrects paragraphs one and four to show that the drop was in
Oct 31 Women executives left Yahoo Inc
U.S. operations at an unusually high rate after the technology
company announced plans to sell itself earlier this year, but it
was not immediately clear why, according to the company's 2016
diversity report, released on Monday.
The sharp drop comes as Silicon Valley faces pressure to
diversify a workforce heavily dominated by white and Asian men.
The last year has been turbulent for the web pioneer, which
in February announced it would explore alternatives and put in
motion a plan to cut about 15 percent of its workforce. In July,
it struck a $4.8 billion deal to sell its core internet
businesses to Verizon Communications Inc.
The number of women in Yahoo leadership roles in the United
States slipped to 21 percent as of June 30, down from 23 percent
the year before, the report showed. Women in non-technical jobs
remained flat at 52 percent. The total number of women at Yahoo
in the United States remained steady at 31 percent.
Yahoo had 8,800 employees at the end of the second quarter,
down from 9,400 as at March 31.
It was not clear why there was such a marked decline in the
proportion of women leaders at Yahoo, which is led by Silicon
Valley's most powerful female CEO, Marissa Mayer.
"Women leaders organically left because other opportunities
were more appropriate for them," said Margenett Moore-Roberts,
Yahoo's global head of diversity and inclusion. She said most of
the women executives who left did so voluntarily after the plan
to sell the core company was announced.
She said Yahoo will use a combination of internal searches
and promotions, outside recruitment and partnerships with
women-focused tech organizations to balance the losses.
The dip in women executives does not seem to be mirrored at
other major tech companies. Women held 28 percent of leadership
positions at Apple Inc, according to its latest
figures, unchanged from the year before.
