Yahoo to partner with Yelp on local search engine results -WSJ

Feb 8 Internet portal Yahoo is partnering with consumer reviews website Yelp to beef up local results in its search engine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer unveiled the news at an employee meeting on Friday, the newspaper said, citing a person present at the meeting.

Yahoo's search engine will incorporate Yelp's listings and reviews and the feature will be launched in the coming weeks, the newspaper said.

The terms of the deal, which could help Yahoo compete with market leader Google, were not revealed.

Yahoo and Yelp could not be immediately reached for comment.
