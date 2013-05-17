版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 18日 星期六 02:19 BJT

Yahoo Japan suspects 22 million user IDs leaked-Kyodo

May 17 Yahoo Japan Corp said on Friday night it suspected that up to 22 million of its user IDs may have been "leaked" and it detected an unauthorized attempt to access the administrative system of its web portal Yahoo Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The leaked information does not include passwords and data necessary for identity verification to reset passwords, the agency said.

The company detected the access attempt at around 9 pm on Thursday, Kyodo reported.

Yahoo Japan checked its system after severing access and found traces of an attempt to steal user IDs, according to Kyodo.

Yahoo Inc has a 35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐