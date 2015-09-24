Yale's endowment posts 11.5 pct returns

Sept 24 Yale University's investment
return was 11.5 percent for the year ended June 30, valuing its
endowment at $25.6 billion, according to a report on the
university newsletter.
The endowment value rose 7.1 percent from last year, when
the return was 20.2 percent.
Spending on endowment, which is the largest source of
revenue for the university, is projected to be $1.2 billion for
fiscal 2016, YaleNews reported. (bit.ly/1NPCyyK)
Harvard University's endowment posted a 5.8 percent return
in 2015 to hit a record $37.6 billion.
Harvard's endowment remains the largest in the world.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)