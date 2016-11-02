Yamana says $2.6 mln of gold stolen from Brazil mine last month

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Armed robbers stole around 2,000 ounces of gold worth $2.6 million at current prices from Yamana Gold Inc's Jacobina mine in northeast Brazil last month, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
The mine had disclosed the robbery last month but did not say at the time how much gold had been stolen. A group of heavily armed men stormed the gold mine in the early hours of Oct. 17 and fatally shot a security guard.
Local media reported that the robbers had blown the mine's safe open with explosives. Toronto-based Yamana declined to comment on specifics, saying a police investigation was ongoing.
"The amount of gold that was stolen is modest as material is kept in inventory only briefly after a gold pour pending transport," Yamana said in an emailed statement. The company has insurance to fully cover the theft, the spokesman said.
In July another Canadian mining company, Agnico-Eagle Mines , said a group of armed men stormed one of its mines in northern Mexico, making off with an unspecified amount of gold and silver.
Last year armed robbers stole 7,000 ounces of gold from McEwen Mining's El Gallo 1 mine in Mexico.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.