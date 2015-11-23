版本:
2015年 11月 24日

Yamana Gold to cut stake in Brio unit to 21 pct in private placement

Nov 23 Yamana Gold Inc said on Monday its wholly owned subsidiary Brio Gold Inc has started a private placement of Brio shares, which will reduce Yamana's stake in the unit to around 21 percent.

Based on this placement, Brio Gold's value would be around $369.3 million, Yamana said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Richard Chang)

