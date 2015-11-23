Yamana Gold to cut stake in Brio unit to 21 pct in private placement

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Nov 23 Yamana Gold Inc said on Monday its wholly owned subsidiary Brio Gold Inc has started a private placement of Brio shares, which will reduce Yamana's stake in the unit to around 21 percent.
Based on this placement, Brio Gold's value would be around $369.3 million, Yamana said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Richard Chang)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.