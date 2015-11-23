UPDATE 1-Yamana Gold to cut stake in Brio unit to 21 pct in private placement

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
(Adds financial details, background)
Nov 23 Canada-based Yamana Gold Inc and its wholly owned subsidiary Brio Gold Inc have started a private placement of Brio shares, Yamana said on Monday, a move that will reduce its stake in the unit to around 21 percent.
The placement will consist of a primary offering of Brio Gold shares and a secondary share offering by Yamana.
Based on this placement, Brio Gold's value would be around $369.3 million, Yamana said in a statement.
Yamana created Brio in December 2014 by parceling off some of its non-core Brazilian assets into a subsidiary. It said in April that it planned to list Brio in the third quarter as a way to monetize the assets.
The majority of the funds from the primary offering will be used to recommission Brio's C1 Santa Luz mine, which is expected to contribute 100,000 ounces of gold a year at full production.
Yamana said it will raise around $208.5 million before fees and commissions from the sale of most of its Brio stake. The funds will be used for "general corporate purposes," it said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.