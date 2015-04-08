版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 04:46 BJT

Yamana plans to publicly list Brio unit in third quarter

April 8 Yamana Gold Inc plans to separately list its Brio Gold unit in the third quarter of the year, the Canadian gold producer said on Wednesday.

Yamana has engaged National Bank Financial Inc and CIBC World Markets Inc as financial advisors to assist in the public listing, the company said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐