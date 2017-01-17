UPDATE 1-Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says

(Adds comments from union, company)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold
Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage
agreement with the Canadian miner, allowing for the mine to
reopen on Wednesday, a union leader said on Tuesday.
"We just ended the strike today after signing a contract for
four years and we will start working again tomorrow morning,"
Eduardo Puelles, president of Union No. 2 told Reuters.
Operation at El Peñón, Yamana's second biggest gold mine by
output, were suspended on Jan. 7 after workers affiliated with
the union staged a sit-in at the employee camp and blocked
access roads.
The mine produced 164,445 ounces of gold in the first nine
months of 2016, equal to about 17 percent of the company's gold
output.
"Operations partially resumed last Friday after these
workers relinquished the camp in order to allow for conclusion
of negotiations," the company said in a statement.
It added that the interruption in operations has not had a
"significant impact" on mine and consolidated production and
that it expects to recover production from its other operations
in the short term and from El Peñón throughout the year.
Yamana said it concluded negotiations leading to collective
bargaining agreements for terms of 40 and 48 months with two
unions representing underground workers.
The second union at El Peñón had told Reuters earlier on
Tuesday that it was still in wage talks with the company.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese and
James Dalgleish)