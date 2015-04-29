Yamana Gold pledges to fix executive pay plan after investors vote 'no'

| TORONTO, April 29
change its executive pay plan to better reflect performance, the
mid-tier miner told shareholders on Wednesday after they voted
against the plan, a day after industry leader Barrick Gold Corp
made the same promise to its unhappy investors.
More than 50 percent of Yamana shareholders who voted
rejected the plan, according to early returns, Chief Executive
Peter Marrone said after Yamana's annual meeting in Toronto.
"We regret this result, although we have clearly understood
the message," Marrone told shareholders, adding that he had made
a personal decision to waive 450,000 performance share units
that he was awarded last June.
"I hope that that will be seen as a positive sign of our
intention and commitment to aligning our compensation to
performance," Marrone said.
The stock units, which have been canceled, were related to
Yamana's and fellow Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle's
joint purchase of Osisko Mining in 2014.
Although say-on-pay shareholder votes are not mandatory in
Canada, and companies are not required to take action on the
outcomes, they are considered important barometers of investor
attitudes.
Influential advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended against
Yamana's plan, citing excessive compensation and one-off awards,
with a "significant disconnect between pay and performance".
The CPP Investment Board, Canada's largest pension fund
manager, voted against the Yamana plan, but supported the
reelection of the company's directors. All 10 Yamana directors
were reelected on Wednesday.
Marrone was paid $8.5 million in 2014, Yamana said,
comprised of $5.7 million in compensation and a $2.7 million
cash award tied to the Osisko acquisition.
The company's shares fell 49 percent in 2014.
In 2013, Marrone was paid $10.3 million and in 2012 he got
$12.1 million.
Yamana will also consider ways to increase share ownership
by executives, Marrone said.
Shareholders at the meeting also asked the company to
consider holding fewer board meetings, to better detail board
compensation and to forgo further dilutive share issues for
acquisitions.
On Tuesday, about 75 percent of Barrick shareholders who
voted opted to reject the company's executive compensation plan.
Investors were unhappy with Chairman John Thornton's $12.9
million compensation for 2014, a 36 percent increase from 2013
despite a 39 percent drop in Barrick's stock price.
