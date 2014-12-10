Yamana to explore sale of some Brazilian assets in 2015

BRIEF-U.S. FDA expands approved use of Stivarga to treat liver cancer
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Dec 10 Yamana Gold Inc said on Wednesday it will place some of its Brazilian assets that have been deemed as non-core into a subsidiary dubbed Brio Gold and that it will explore a potential sale along with other options for the unit in 2015.
The Canadian gold miner said it has retained National Bank Financial and CIBC World Markets as financial advisors to assist in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives with respect to Brio Gold.
The assets being parceled off into Brio Gold include Fazenda Brasileiro, C1 Santa Luz and Pilar, and its Agua Rica project. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing b W Simon)
TORONTO, April 27 Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Shares in Vale SA slumped the most in two weeks on Thursday, as executives signaled lackluster trends for iron ore prices this year and investors reacted to a first-quarter profit miss with disappointment.