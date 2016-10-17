Yamana Gold to spin off Brio subsidiary as standalone company

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Canadian miner Yamana Gold said on Monday it plans to spin off its Brio Gold subsidiary, which owns non-core gold mining properties in Brazil, to its shareholders.
Yamana shareholders will receive purchase rights in Brio as a dividend in-kind, which they can use to buy shares in the unit. It also said it would retain an unspecified stake in Brio after the spin-off. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.