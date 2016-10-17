版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 05:02 BJT

Yamana Gold to spin off Brio subsidiary as standalone company

Oct 17 Canadian miner Yamana Gold said on Monday it plans to spin off its Brio Gold subsidiary, which owns non-core gold mining properties in Brazil, to its shareholders.

Yamana shareholders will receive purchase rights in Brio as a dividend in-kind, which they can use to buy shares in the unit. It also said it would retain an unspecified stake in Brio after the spin-off. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐