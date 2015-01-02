Yamana Gold says to appeal against Argentine dispute assessment

Jan 2 Canada-based Yamana Gold Inc
said it would seek the annulment of an Argentine
court-appointed arbitrator's assessment that the company should
pay $244 million to a director of Samco Gold Ltd.
Yamana's Toronto-listed shares fell in the morning after
Samco announced the court award, but they recovered after Yamana
said it would "vigorously defend" against the claim.
Friday's arbitrator's award was related to a May 2013
judgment by the Argentinean Commercial Court of Appeals against
Northern Orion Resources Inc, which Yamana had bought in 2007.
The court had decided in favor of Ricardo Auriemma,
currently a Samco director, who had accused Northern Orion of
breaching his rights to participate in the acquisition of an
Argentine mine, Samco said.
The company had said a year ago that it would be the sole
beneficiary of the judgment, according to its agreement with
Auriemma.
Yamana, which has assets in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico
and Canada, on Friday said the arbitrator's assessment was a
"gross miscalculation of the actual value", and the company had
identified significant errors in it.
The arbitrator had failed to follow court instructions and
had used improper valuation methodologies, leading to an
inflated assessment, the company said.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)