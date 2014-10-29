Yamana Gold posts big loss on impairment, tax charges

(Figures in U.S. dollars unless specified)

TORONTO Oct 29 Yamana Gold Inc reported a big third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, reflecting impairment charges for Brazilian mines and charges related to newly enacted Chilean tax changes.

The Canadian-based gold miner reported a net loss of $1.0 billion, or $1.17 a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with net earnings of $43.4 million, or 6 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

The adjusted net loss was $12.5 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with adjusted earnings of $69.5 million, or 5 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Richard Chang)