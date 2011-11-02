UPDATE 1-Yamana operating profit climbs on high gold price

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO Nov 2 Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) said on
Wednesday its quarterly operating profit rose 34 percent due to
increased production and a sharply higher gold price.
Yamana, which owns mines and projects spread across Chile,
Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, said that excluding unrealized
foreign exchange losses its earnings in the period were $190.3
million, or 26 cents a share, up from C$117.3 million, or 16
cents a share, a year earlier.
Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $115.8
million, or 16 cents a share. That compared with a year-earlier
profit of $139.2 million, or 19 cents a share.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)