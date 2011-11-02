UPDATE 1-Yamana operating profit climbs on high gold price

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO Nov 2 Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) said on Wednesday its quarterly operating profit rose 34 percent due to increased production and a sharply higher gold price.

Yamana, which owns mines and projects spread across Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, said that excluding unrealized foreign exchange losses its earnings in the period were $190.3 million, or 26 cents a share, up from C$117.3 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $115.8 million, or 16 cents a share. That compared with a year-earlier profit of $139.2 million, or 19 cents a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)