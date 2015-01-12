Yamana Gold to raise nearly C$300 million to cut debt

BRIEF-Home Capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals
* Home capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals
Jan 12 Yamana Gold Inc said on Monday it entered into an agreement with bankers to raise up to C$299.3 million ($249.73 million) in a "bought" share issue deal to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
The Canadian gold miner said a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp and National Bank Financial have agreed to buy the shares at C$5.30 each. Yamana's stock closed at C$5.60 on Monday.
An Argentine court-appointed arbitrator said this month that Yamana needs to pay $244 million to the director of a small gold company following a court ruling. Yamana is appealing the payment. ($1 = 1.1973 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Home capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals
May 9 Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Tuesday, with investors awaiting earnings reports from some major companies, including Silver Wheaton, IAMGOLD and TMX Group.
* Synalloy reports first quarter 2017 results: sales increase drives a return to profitability