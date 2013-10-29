版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 30日 星期三 04:27 BJT

Yamana third-quarter profit drops on lower metal prices

Oct 29 Yamana Gold Inc reported a 28 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, due to lower realized commodity prices and lower earnings from the company's stake in the Alumbrera mine in Argentina.

The gold miner reported a net profit of $43.5 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $60.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the same year-ago period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐