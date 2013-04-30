Yamana Gold profit falls on lower gold price, costs

TORONTO, April 30 Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc reported a 40 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as lower gold prices and higher costs outweighed a boost in gold production.

Net income was $102.1 million, or 14 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. That compared with $170 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $534.9 million.