Yamana Gold slumps to quarter loss on impairment charge

BRIEF-Fireswirl reports fourth quarter results
* Fireswirl announces audited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Feb 18 Yamana Gold Inc reported a net loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday due to a $535.8 million impairment charge it booked on certain mineral properties.
The Canadian gold miner reported a loss of $583.9 million, or 78 cents a share, in the three months to end-December compared with a profit of $169.2 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29; Q1 revenue $156.1 million versus $112.2 million
* BG Staffing Inc qtrly revenues $ 56.9 million versus $ 59.6 million