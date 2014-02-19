版本:
Yamana Gold slumps to quarter loss on impairment charge

Feb 18 Yamana Gold Inc reported a net loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday due to a $535.8 million impairment charge it booked on certain mineral properties.

The Canadian gold miner reported a loss of $583.9 million, or 78 cents a share, in the three months to end-December compared with a profit of $169.2 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
