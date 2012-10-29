Yamana Gold profit falls on metal prices

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 29 Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc reported a 6 percent fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Monday as lower metal prices and higher costs outweighed higher gold sales volumes.
The mid-tier gold miner's adjusted earnings were $178 million, 24 cents a share, for the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with $190 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings, which included charges related to tax changes in Chile, were $60 million, or 8 cents a share. That compared with $116 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-before period.
Revenue rose 10 percent to a record $612 million on quarterly production of 310,490 gold equivalent ounces.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.