Yamana profit jumps on higher gold sales

TORONTO Feb 20 Canadian gold miner Yamana Gold
Inc reported an 89 percent boost in fourth-quarter
profit on Wednesday due to higher bullion sales and stronger
equity earnings from its stake in the Alumbrera mine in
Argentina.
Net earnings rose to $169.2 million, or 22 cents a share, in
the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $89.6 million, or 12
cents, in the year-before period.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings came in at
$197.4 million, or 26 cents a share. That was in line with
analysts' average expectation of 25 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $629.5 million as output jumped
17 percent to 322,990 gold equivalent ounces.