Australia's Yancoal cuts 225 coal mine jobs as low prices bite

SYDNEY, July 24 Chinese-controlled coal miner
Yancoal Australia is cutting close to half the jobs at
two of its collieries due to a downturn in global coal prices
that has led to losses for the company of more than A$1 billion
($730 million).
The loss of up to 225 jobs out of a combined 518 will be
spread over two of Yancoal's seven mines, Abel and Austar, in
eastern Australia.
"This has been a difficult decision for the business and
while we have taken every step over the last year to try and
avoid today's announcement, unfortunately we do not have any
further options available at this time," said Chief Executive
Officer Reinhold Schmidt.
Yancoal is owned by Yanzhou Coal Mining, China's
fourth-largest coal company.
More than 4,000 jobs have been lost at Australian coal mines
in the past two years, many in the collieries that pepper the
Hunter region 150 km (90 miles) north of Sydney, where Yancoal
also mines.
Prices of thermal coal used to generate electricity and
metallurgical coal required in steelmaking have fallen to
multi-year lows due to a global glut exacerbated by weak demand
in China.
Yancoal posted net losses of $A353.5 million and A$832.1
million in 2014 and 2013 respectively.
Glencore Plc, one of Australia's biggest miners,
late last year estimated up to a third of Australia's coal
sector was running at a loss.
Since then coal prices have worsened.
Thermal and metallurgical coal prices remained low
throughout the June quarter with continued global oversupply and
restrictive import standards for specific provinces in China
hurting any chance of substantial improvement, according to
Yancoal.
Prices for metallurgical coal have fallen from more than
$300 a tonne in 2011 to around $93.
Thermal coal priced at Newcastle port, an Asian
benchmark, sits at a five-year low of $60.52 a tonne, less than
half its post-2008-recession peak of $136.30 in January 2011.
China's imports of metallurgical coal declined by 25 percent
in the first four months of 2015 from a year before to around 15
million tonnes, owing to weak growth in steel output and
increased use of locally mined coal, according to Australia's
Department of Industry and Science.
Chinese steel mills were also reluctant to import coal in
early 2015 because of the risk of prices declining rapidly
during transit.
($1 = 1.3701 Australian dollars)
