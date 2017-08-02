FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yancoal Australia looks to raise $2.5 bln to pay for Rio Tinto coal mines
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为"全面贸易战"
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为"全面贸易战"
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
2017年8月2日 / 上午10点00分 / 1 天内

Yancoal Australia looks to raise $2.5 bln to pay for Rio Tinto coal mines

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it will look to raise $2.5 billion from investors to acquire the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto .

Yancoal won a bidding war against commodities giant Glencore PLC by agreeing on a price of $2.69 billion for Coal & Allied. It subsequently announced a deal to sell on a major component of the business to Glencore.

The miner will conduct a rights offer priced at $0.10 per new share. Yancoal shares closed 40 percent lower at A$0.25.

The deal could give Yancoal, majority-owned by Chinese coal giant Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd, majority interests in three of the 10 largest thermal coal collieries in Australia.

Yanzhou will subscribe to $1 billion worth of the rights offer, while Glencore will account for $300 million, according to Yancoal.

Glencore is also buying 16.6 percent of a Coal & Allied Hunter Valley Operations mine from Yancoal and 32.4 percent from Mitsubishi Corp. Glencore coal chief Peter Freyberg told reporters on Wednesday he was confident Yancoal would raise the funds needed to complete the deal. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

