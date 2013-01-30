Yandex puts mobile app blocked by Facebook on hold

MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian internet company Yandex
has put an experimental application that allows users
to search social networking sites from mobile devices on hold
after it was blocked by Facebook.
Facebook, which launched its own search tool earlier this
month, blocked the Wonder app three hours after its launch on
Jan. 24 for U.S. users.
The application allows users to look for recommendations on,
for example, music or restaurants based on information from
their friends on social network sites.
Facebook believes Wonder violates its policies, which state
that no data obtained from Facebook can be used in any search
engine without the company's written permission, Yandex said on
Wednesday, adding access to Facebook would not be restored.
"Since this access was revoked, we decided to put our
application on hold for the time being," the Russian firm said,
adding it would consider partnership with other social networks
and services.
Existing Wonder users are still able to search in Instagram,
Foursquare and Twitter, a Yandex spokeswoman said, but marketing
and further development of the application is on hold.