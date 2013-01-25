Yandex says new mobile app is blocked by Facebook

MOSCOW Jan 25 Russian internet company Yandex
said on Friday its new experimental application to
search on social networking sites from mobile devices was
blocked by Facebook.
The Wonder app is a recommendation tool for devices using
Apple's iOS software that allows U.S. users of social
networks to retrieve information from these sites by voice or by
typing questions.
The application was released late on Thursday for users of
Facebook, Instagram, Foursquare and Twitter but was blocked by
Facebook three hours after the launch, a Yandex spokesman said.
He added that talks between Yandex and Facebook, aimed to
establish the reason of the issue and resolve it, were to begin
within hours. He gave no reason for the problem.
Facebook was not available for comment.
With the new app, Yandex wants to test the opportunities
offered by social networks. If successful, the company will
consider offering it to users in Russia and Turkey, he said.
Shares in Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine,
gained 0.8 percent in early trade on Friday.