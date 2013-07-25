CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Yandex co-founder and chief technology officer in coma

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph after company says Segalovich in coma, not dead, as it previously announced)
MOSCOW, July 25 Ilya Segalovich, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Russian internet group Yandex , is in a coma, suffering with complications from cancer, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
Segalovich and Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh founded the company in 1997 and built it into the leader of the Russian internet search market, ahead of U.S. rival Google.
In 2011, Yandex raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial public offering in New York and it currently has a market value of $10 billion.
Segalovich had been diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer and was responding well while working a full schedule, before unexpectedly having complications, Yandex said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.