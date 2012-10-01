版本:
BRIEF-Opera signs software deal with Yandex

OSLO Oct 1 Opera Software

* The major software company referred to in Opera's OSE announcement on September 21, 2012 was Yandex.

* On Sept 21 Opera said: Opera Software ASA has entered into an agreement with a major software company pursuant to which the customer will license and integrate Opera's technology into their product.

