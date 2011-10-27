UPDATE 1-Yandex Q3 net profit up 93 pct, beats forecast

* Net profit at 1.705 bln rbls vs 1.53 bln rbl forecast

* Revenues up 65 pct to 5.2 bln rbls, above forecast

* Raises low end of previous revenue growth guidance (Adds details, CEO comment, background)

MOSCOW, Oct 27 Russia's most popular search engine Yandex reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 93 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, boosted by a foreign exchange gain , and slightly raised its sales growth guidance for the full year 2011.

Net profit came in at 1.705 billion roubles ($55.5 million) against a 1.53 billion rouble Reuters poll average forecast and up from 0.88 billion roubles in the third quarter of 2010.

Yandex, which raised $1.43 billion in a Nasdaq IPO in May, also said it slightly increased its full-year revenue growth forecast to 58-60 percent from 55-60 percent previously and reiterated capital expenditure guidance at up to 6.3 billion roubles. [ID:ID:nN24252642]

The company leads world no.1 search engine Google in its domestic Russian market, but the U.S. giant has since begun eating into its market share due to increased promotion of its Chrome browser.

Yandex's share of the Russian search market averaged 62.7 percent in the third quarter, according to consultancy LiveInternet, down from 64.6 percent in Q2.

"We continue to see robust growth and usage patterns in our markets and we expect that our investments will position the company for sustained growth and profitability going forward," said Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh.

In the third quarter EBITDA margin slid to 45.3 percent from 48.5 percent a year ago on the back of increased costs, as the company invested heavily in growth.

Revenues soared 65 percent to 5.159 billion roubles, above the 4.92 billion rouble forecast.

Russian web-based companies have proven attractive to investors due to low broadband penetration and high potential for user number growth both in home and CIS markets.

Yandex was the biggest Russian IPO of the year to date, while fellow internet group Mail.Ru (MAILRq.L) raised over $1 billion late last year.

Yandex recorded a 383 million rouble foreign exchange gain in the third quarter and said net profit adjusted for the gain was up 49 percent to 1.459 billion roubles.

The company also said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation), adjusted for stock-based compensations, grew 54 percent to 2.335 billion roubles.

($1 = 30.708 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)