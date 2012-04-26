UPDATE 1-Russia's Yandex Q1 net profit rises 53 pct y/y

* Earnings rise to 1.3 bln roubles from 820 mln rbls
* Revenues up 51 pct to 5.9 bln roubles
* Reiterates 40-45 pct revenue growth forecast for FY
MOSCOW, April 26 Yandex, Russia's most
popular search engine, reported a 53 percent year-on-year jump
in first-quarter net profit to 1.258 billion roubles ($42.80
million) and reaffirmed sales growth guidance for the year.
"Yandex drove another strong quarter of robust growth,
highlighted by particularly strong contextual advertising
results as well as ongoing market and search share leadership,"
said chief executive Arkady Volozh.
Yandex's share of the Russian search market averaged 59.4
percent in the first quarter, the company - one of the few
search groups to lead Google in its home market - said,
citing data from LiveInternet.
Quarterly sales increased 51 percent to 5.9 billion roubles
on the back of a 53 percent rise in text-based advertising
revenues, which accounted for 90 percent of the total.
Yandex, which raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed
initial public offering (IPO) in New York last May, reaffirmed
guidance for the full-year 2012 revenue growth at 40-45 percent
in rouble terms after a 60 percent growth rate in 2011.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 38 percent in the January through
March period to 2.4 billion roubles, with an EBITDA margin of
40.5 percent.
Net income, adjusted for potential employee compensation
expenses in connection with a recent acquisition, increased by
38 percent to 1.5 billion roubles.