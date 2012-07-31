UPDATE 1-Russia's Yandex Q2 boosted by higher ad revenues

* Posts 2.1 bln rouble adjusted net profit vs 1.87 bln
forecast
* Revenues rise 50 pct to 6.8 bln roubles
* Adjusted EBITDA up 60 pct to 3.1 bln roubles
* Reaffirms FY revenue growth guidance
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's most popular internet
search engine, Yandex, beat forecasts with a 64 percent
rise in second-quarter adjusted net profit, boosted by higher
online advertising revenues and lower costs.
Net profit, excluding share-based compensation expenses,
came in at 2.1 billion roubles ($65.24 million), above a 1.87
billion rouble consensus forecast, Yandex said.
Revenues came in at 6.8 billion roubles, slightly above a
6.7 billion forecast, driven by continued growth of the online
advertising market and strong search market share, it said.
According to LiveInternet, Yandex's share of the Russian
search market averaged 60.4 percent in the second quarter, ahead
of U.S. rival Google and Russia's Mail.Ru.
Its shares were up 1.6 percent in premarket trading
following the results announcement.
Yandex, which raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed
initial public offering (IPO) in New York in May 2011, said its
profitability was supported by lower costs as a percentage of
revenues compared to a year ago when they rose due to the IPO.
In the second quarter of 2012, its selling, general and
administrative expenses were up 11 percent, year-on-year, but
decreased as a percentage of revenues to 15.5 percent from 20.8
percent in the same period of 2011.
Product development costs decreased as a percentage of
revenues to 15.6 percent from 16.6 percent, it said.
The company also reported a 60 percent rise in adjusted
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to 3.1 billion roubles against a 3.0
billion Reuters poll figure.
Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 45 percent from 42.1 percent
a year ago and was slightly higher than a 44.5 percent forecast.
Yandex reaffirmed guidance for full-year 2012 revenue growth
at 40-45 percent in rouble terms after 60 percent in 2011 and
said its full-year capital expenditure was seen at 15-20 percent
of revenues.