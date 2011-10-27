Yandex Q3 net profit up 93 pct, beats forecast

MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's most popular search
engine Yandex reported on Thursday a forecast-beating
93 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, boosted by a
foreign exchange gain.
Net profit came in at 1.705 billion roubles ($55.5
million)against a 1.53 billion rouble Reuters poll average
forecast and up from 0.88 billion roubles in the third quarter
of 2010.
Yandex recorded a 383 million rouble foreign exchange gain
and said net profit adjusted for the gain was up 49 percent to
1.459 billion roubles.
Yandex, which leads world no.1 search engine Google
in its domestic Russian market, raised $1.43 billion in a Nasdaq
IPO in May -- the biggest Russian float of the year to date.
($1 = 30.708 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, writing by Maria
Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)