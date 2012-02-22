Yandex expects 40-45 pct revenue growth in 2012

MOSCOW Feb 22 Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, said on Wednesday it expects to report 40 to 45 percent revenue growth in full-year 2012, a slowdown from 60 percent last year.

"The slowdown is a natural process. The growth is now driven by increasing activity and not user numbers," Yandex chief financial officer Alexander Shulgin told a press conference.

Yandex, which raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) in New York last May, also said its fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose 50 percent to 2.198 billion roubles ($74 million), beating expectations.

The average forecast for net profit, adjusted for stock based compensation expenses, was 2.14 billion roubles.

Quarterly revenue grew 56 percent to 6.44 billion roubles, above a 6.32 billion rouble forecast, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 48 percent to 3.27 billion roubles.