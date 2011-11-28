Russia's Yandex buys mobile software firm

Nov 28 Russian search engine Yandex NV has bought mobile software company SPB Software as it looks for ways to partner with mobile firms and give phone users easy access to its search function, the company said on Monday.

Yandex, which raised $1.43 billion in a Nasdaq IPO in May, said in a press release that mobile was a "vital part" of its growth strategy.

SPB Software, which has offices in Russia, Taiwan and Thailand, makes applications for mobile phones that allow users to read traffic reports, learn foreign languages and play games, according to its website. A deal price was not disclosed.

